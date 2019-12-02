Home

Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Rafael Abadal Pereyra Notice
Dr. Rafael Abadal Pereyra, 93, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 64 years, Dr. Zenaida Abadal Hernandez and oldest daughter, Dr. Zulima Nicoloff, by his side.

His family knew him as a kind and thoughtful man who adored books; valued history; and loved baseball. He shared his books, discussed politics with passion and authority, and told stories of baseball players and the impactful role Cubans played in the great American pastime.

Rafael was born in Havana, Cuba where he graduated from the University of Havana Medical School in 1954 and married his college sweetheart Zenaida in 1955. The family emigrated to the US permanently in 1963 after the Cuban Missile Crisis. They celebrated their US Citizenship with their Cuban-born children in 1972. Rafael retired in 1990 as Chief of Anatomical Pathology at Bay Pines Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Petersburg, FL and was a lifetime member of the Cuban Medical Association in Exile.

He is survived by his loving wife, Zenaida; six children, Zulima (James), Maria, Rafael (Dana), Zenaida (Jeffrey), Mario, and Jose (Lisa); ten grandchildren; Karen (Ken), Grant (Kanita), Tyler (Lily), Jennifer (Caleb), Ian (Jessica), Wesley, Karlena, Isabella, James and Elizabeth and three great-grandchildren; Amelia, Isabel, and James.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Brett Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Guestbook @ www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
