Ralph C Nelson, 81, passed peacefully at home in New Smyrna Beach, Fl on May 25, 2019. Survived by Judy Myers Nelson, and children Craig (Michelle) Nelson, Coleena (Robert) Hanson, and Michael (Marie)Nelson and 4 grandchildren. Ralph lived a truly blessed and fulfilling life. He was a great husband and father and he honorably serviced in the US Marine Corp. After his military service he had a successful civilian career with the US Army where he managed multiple staff programs at PEO STRI and US Army STRICOM. He retired in 1997. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the fall.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 9, 2019