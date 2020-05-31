Ralph E. Merkle, Jr, 88, of Orlando, Florida, passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ralph was born to Ralph E Merkle, and Ethel Salisbury (Riddle), March 09, 1932 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Ralph graduated from Orlando High School and received a degree from Orlando Junior College. Ralph worked at Lockheed Martin until he retired in 1994.



Ralph served his country as a teacher in the Tech School of the Air Force for 2 years.



Ralph is survived by 4 children: Tina Hornung (Richard Hornung), Greg Merkle (Toy Martin), Tammi Saari (Craig Saari), and Tanya Go (Jason Go). He also is survived by 6 grandchildren



