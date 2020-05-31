Ralph Mason Simpson, 73, of Windermere, Florida and Millboro, Virginia passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his Virginia residence.



He was born November 28, 1946 in Clifton Forge, Virginia, the son of the late Hilary Mason Simpson and Rosemary Lockhart Simpson.



Mr. Simpson was a Real Estate Developer and attended First Baptist Church of Windermere in Windermere, Florida and Woodland Union Church in Millboro, Virginia.



Mr. Simpson attended public schools in Virginia and Kentucky prior to entering Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia. He completed the requirements of the cooperative education program at Virginia Tech and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering there in 1969 and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, in 1973. He began his career as a mechanical engineer designing and building cross-country petroleum pipelines throughout the mid-west for Ashland Oil, Inc. He eventually was tapped to run Ashland's real estate development operations in Florida and opened their offices in Jupiter in 1979. After Ashland opted out of the development business in 1983, Mr. Simpson started his own company and has successfully developed projects in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Orange counties in Florida. His most recent projects included luxury oceanfront residential condominiums in Jensen Beach and Vero Beach, a 912-unit riverfront condominium in Ft. Pierce, Lakeside Village Townhomes in Windermere and Canopy Oaks in Winter Garden, Florida. He also has ongoing development projects in Virginia.



He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Simpson of Windermere, Florida; five children, Adrienne Burkhead and husband Matthew Burkhead of Windermere, Florida, Grant Simpson and Fiancée Kimberly Rhinesmith of Stuart, Florida, Christine Smith and Fiancé Alex Gallipeau of Arlington, Virginia, Paul Simpson of Windermere, Florida and Hillary Simpson of Windermere, Florida; two grandchildren, Philip Burkhead and Charlotte Simpson; a sister, Rose Ann Brittain of Vero Beach, Florida; a niece, Monica Cohan of Aspen, Colorado and a nephew, Paul Brittain of Vero Beach, Florida.



A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store