A Funeral Mass for Mr. Ralph Mitchell "Mitch" Bradner, age 77, of Orlando, FL, who passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence after a long illness, will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10AM at St. James Cathedral, 215 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home in Orlando, FL. Mr. Bradner was born in Burlington, North Carolina on November 1, 1942 to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph M. Bradner, Sr. Graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia and received his undergraduate degree from Campbell University, Buies Creek, North Carolina and his MBA from Rollins College. Served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy as a pilot in Vietnam. Employed by Singer Simulation and Ring Lift in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Bradner is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Anne; daughter, Kara Bedard (David) and son, Dr. Michael Bradner (Michele) of Tampa, Florida; two grandsons, Michael James and Marshall Bradner; sisters-in-law, Ann-Carole Harvey, Diana Harvey and several nieces/nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Bradner to the Gary Sinise Foundation For Veterans, P.O. Box 368, Woodlands, CA 91365 https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020