Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Saint Richards Episcopal Church
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona L. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona L. Campbell Notice
Ramona passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Ramona was born in Charleston W.V. She was the daughter of Encil and Isabel Yoho. Ramona was predeceased by her husband Jack Campbell and her children Victoria and Kevin Campbell. She was survived by her daughter Karen Ouellette and two grandsons Joshua and Jonathan Ouellette. A memorial service will be held Sat. Aug. 24th at Saint Richards Episcopal Church in Winter Park, FL. In lieu of flowers please send donations to her church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.