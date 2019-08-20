|
Ramona passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Ramona was born in Charleston W.V. She was the daughter of Encil and Isabel Yoho. Ramona was predeceased by her husband Jack Campbell and her children Victoria and Kevin Campbell. She was survived by her daughter Karen Ouellette and two grandsons Joshua and Jonathan Ouellette. A memorial service will be held Sat. Aug. 24th at Saint Richards Episcopal Church in Winter Park, FL. In lieu of flowers please send donations to her church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019