|
|
Ramona Butler Narushko was born on December 16, 1928 to Teddy Hobson Butler and Eulene Warbritton Butler in Carroll County, Tenn. She attended the Clarksburg school system and graduated valedictorian of her senior class. Mona received the opportunity to further her education in Nashville, TN, so she left her rural Carroll County home and went to Nashville, TN.Ramona met the love of her life, a handsome young man named Nicholas Narushko. They married in June 954 and continued their journey together for 64 years.Ramona was preceded in death by her love, Nick and her parents. She is survived by a sister, Betty McClure of Clarksburg, TN, a brother, Bobby Butler of Huntingdon, TN. and several nephews and nieces.Arrangements have been entrusted to Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 8 to June 9, 2019