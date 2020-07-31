Long-time Orlando attorney Ramsey W. Dulin III, passed away July 26, 2020, from complications resulting from cancer treatment, at Select Specialty Hospital in Orlando. He was 72.



He is survived by: devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Pamela Giddings Dulin, of the home; mother, Flora Ann "Fody" Brock Dulin, of Orlando; sister, Helen Ashcraft Rowe (Bill) of Gainesville; Nephew T. Shane Rowe (Lauren), of Pensacola; niece Iris Meeker (Andrew), of Gainesville; and niece Aileen Rowe (Chris Higgins), of Gainesville; many grand nieces and nephews, as well as cousins in North Carolina and other states; lifelong friends Caldwell W. Smith of Providence, RI and John L. Parker, Jr. of High Springs, FL.



He was predeceased by his father, Ramsey W. "Pete" Dulin, Jr., and by half-brother Theodore Doney, of Helena, MT.



Born in Wadesboro, NC, he moved with his family to Orlando in 1952. He graduated from Fern Creek Elementary, Howard Junior High and Edgewater High Schools. In his senior year, he was a member of Edgewater's 1964-65 state AA final four basketball team.



He then graduated from Orlando Junior College, the University of Florida, and the University of Florida College of Law, joining the Florida Bar in 1972. He also received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.



His primary area of practice was commercial law, and he was for many years corporate counsel for the nationwide Barnie's Coffee and Tea Company, which was founded by his high school friend and teammate, Phil "Barnie" Jones.



An athlete for most of his life, he particularly followed college basketball and attended many NCAA final four tournaments. For many years he was an avid golfer. He read voraciously, with an emphasis on history, biography, and politics.



A lively raconteur and keen and kind-hearted observer of the human condition, Ramsey was much beloved by friends, family, colleagues and clients, and his passing, as the poet Markham might have said, leaves a lonely place against their skies.



