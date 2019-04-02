|
Randy Carl Reeder, Sr., 57 of Jacksonville, and longtime resident of Central Florida. passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Randy leaves behind his wife, Maggie, his siblings, Renee (David) Van Camp, Roger (Darcy) Reeder, his children, Randy, Jr. (Miranda), Rick (Becca), Ross (Jennifer), Christina, Allie and Ling. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Corey, Ross, Cylie and Julie, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Beverly Reeder and his brother, Ronnie Reeder. There will be a Memorial Service held at the VFW, 1170 Plant St. in Winter Garden on Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019