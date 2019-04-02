Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Reeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Carl Reeder Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Randy Carl Reeder Sr. Notice
Randy Carl Reeder, Sr., 57 of Jacksonville, and longtime resident of Central Florida. passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Randy leaves behind his wife, Maggie, his siblings, Renee (David) Van Camp, Roger (Darcy) Reeder, his children, Randy, Jr. (Miranda), Rick (Becca), Ross (Jennifer), Christina, Allie and Ling. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Corey, Ross, Cylie and Julie, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Beverly Reeder and his brother, Ronnie Reeder. There will be a Memorial Service held at the VFW, 1170 Plant St. in Winter Garden on Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.