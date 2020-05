Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 65, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He is survived by daughter Nicole Ryan Morse; step-daughter Casandra Marie Conilogue; grandchildren Isabella & Daniel Morse; 3 nieces & nephews; & numerous friends. Visit online obituary at:



