Obituary – Raymond David Brennan, Jr. 94, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away on September 19, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he was the son of Raymond David Brennan, Sr., and Florence (Cummings) Brennan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Edna Mae (Walling) Brennan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Patricia A. LeClair (John) of Lagrange, Maine; Gail E. McCauley (Michael), of Oxford, North Carolina; and Sharon E. Anderson (Russell) of Ellicott City, Maryland and Clermont, Florida; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Brennan served on active duty in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1947. After leaving active duty, he worked at the Naval Weapons Station, Earle, Monmouth County, NJ. He then went to Washington, D.C., and joined the Metropolitan Police Department, where he attained the rank of Detective. In 1961 he went to work for the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1978.
After his discharge from active duty in the United States Navy, he continued his military service, in the Navy Reserves, Army Reserves, Navy Submarine Reserves, and the Coast Guard Reserves, retiring as a Master Chief Port Securityman in 1986, after 42 years of combined military service
He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars since his discharge from active duty in the Navy; Served in many elected and appointed positions at Post, State and National levels, including Commander of Post 4303, West Keansburg, NJ; Commander of Post 8950, Lanham, MD; Commander of Post 10131 Cape Canaveral, FL; Maryland State Commander; National Chief of Staff; National Council Member for the Departments of New Jersey and Maryland.
He was also a member of the American Legion; Sub Vets; and Elks.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Harold R. Brennan, Somers T. Brennan; and sisters, Bernice D. James; and Cecelia P. Maddux.
His funeral service and interment will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.beckmanwilliamson.com