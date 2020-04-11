|
|
Respected Central Florida surgeon Raymond E. Gilmer, Jr. passed away of congestive heart failure and pneumonia on April 8, 2020 at the age of 90.
A resident of Winter Park, he was the lead partner of an orthopedic medicine practice in South Orlando, which he co-founded in the mid-1960s. The practice added a Winter Garden office in the 1980s. The practice also launched a separate physical therapy clinic in South Orlando. Dr. Gilmer primarily treated patients at facilities now known as Orlando Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Orlando, and Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital. He was an area leader in providing the latest surgical procedures to his patients. Sometimes, uninsured patients would offer boxes of fresh produce as payment, which were shared among the office staff.
An avid golfer, Dr. Gilmer belonged to the Bay Hill Club and Lodge and later the Country Club of Orlando. He loved the game and enjoyed the pursuit of the perfect golf swing, often trying new clubs and studying techniques of the pros. Dr. Gilmer enjoyed boating on the area's lakes as well as relaxing on the beach at Siesta Key. He also loved traveling with his wife and children; his tours took him to Africa, Asia, and Europe, as well as to ski vacations here in the U.S.
He was born in 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up at his family's home in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He and his brother contributed to the family income with a newspaper delivery route using a Ford Model A. He earned his BS from Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham, was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and was a fraternity big brother to Bobby Bowden, the legendary FSU football coach. He later earned his MD from the University of Alabama. Early in his medical career, Dr. Gilmer served as a commissioned Air Force physician stationed at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama.
Dr. Gilmer is survived by his wife Sarah; son Ray of Falls Church, Virginia (Eileen); daughter Cathy of Orlando (Thomas); as well as his beloved grandchildren, Meredith Rose of Charlottesville, Virginia (Kyle); Andy Gilmer of Falls Church; and Lily de Rooij of Orlando.
A memorial service will be announced when it is safe for friends and family to gather.
