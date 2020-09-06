1/
Raymond Edgar Rutherford
1930 - 2020
Raymond Edgar Rutherford, 90, of Orlando, Florida passed away on September 5, 2020. Raymond was born on March 20, 1930 in Avon Park, Florida. Raymond was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and then spent most of his working life as an engineer for Bell South and then went onto Real Estate Brokerage in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He was also a volunteer for Mended Hearts at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Raymond is survived by his wife; Beverly Rutherford, his children, Cynthia Rutherford Stone (Stephen), and John Raymond Rutherford, and his 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers; donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation in Raymond's memory.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
