Ray Hayhurst a veteran in the Commercial Real Estate Industry, passed away Dec. 13 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife Pam Carman and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at Pine Ridge Church, 3900 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, FL 32835.
"In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Angiosarcoma Cancer Fund, UF Health Office of Development, P.O. Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610, or Cornerstone Hospice, 5655 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32809. Note that your donation is in memory of Ray.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019