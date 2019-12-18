Orlando Sentinel Notices
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
(407) 293-1361
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Pine Ridge Church
3900 S. Hiawassee Rd.
Orlando, FL
Ray Hayhurst a veteran in the Commercial Real Estate Industry, passed away Dec. 13 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife Pam Carman and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at Pine Ridge Church, 3900 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando, FL 32835.

"In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Angiosarcoma Cancer Fund, UF Health Office of Development, P.O. Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610, or Cornerstone Hospice, 5655 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32809. Note that your donation is in memory of Ray.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
