Raymond Keith Altizer went home to the Lord on February 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl, his daughter Tiffany (Tony Vargas), his son Rusty and his granddaughter Marlee. He was predeceased by his parents. Keith was born in Rio Grande, Ohio and was raised in Ashland, Kentucky. He graduated from Morehead State University and Rollins College with his MBA. He started his career as a CPA at Haskin & Sells and later went on to work in the criminal division of the IRS. Keith started his own CPA firm in 1972 while also teaching graduate level tax classes at Rollins College and Florida Southern University. He grew the firm to be the thriving practice it is today in Maitland, Florida and was very proud to work with his kids, Tiffany and Rusty, for over 20 years. Friends became clients and clients became friends. In addition to serving on various Boards within the community, he served as a Trustee for the Southern Federal Tax Institute which he considered to be such an honor. Keith played semi-pro baseball in Orlando in the 1960s, was an original season ticket holder for the Orlando Magic, a Kentucky Colonel and was always a loyal Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. Most of all, Keith was a devoted family man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home , 994 E. Altamonte Drvie, Altamonte Springs, on February 5th from 6pm to 8pm. Graveside service at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 2300 Temple Dr, Winter Park, on February 6th at 11 am. Friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maitland Presbyterian Church, 341 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, FL 32751. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary