Raymond R. (Ray) Fletcher

Raymond R. (Ray) Fletcher Notice
Raymond passed away after a long illness on February 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Marie (Annette) and 2 twin great-granddaughters, Morgan and Michelle. Ray is survived by his 4 daughters, Cindy (Jim), Michelle (Tom), Beth (Russell) and Paula (Nick). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Raymond, Julia, Joshua (Brittany), Jeremy, Michael, Tonya and Nicole and 2 great-grandchildren, Thomas Jon and Reagan Marie. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, Orlando on Thursday February 20 at 10:30 am with Monsignor William Ennis officiating. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in memory of Ray.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
