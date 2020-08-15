1/
Raymonde Camille Polan
Raymonde Polan, 93, passed away on August 11, 2020.

She was born on August 27, 1926 in Gosselies, Belgium, where she lived until meeting her husband, Bernard Polan, an American soldier that Raymonde's mother invited over for dinner during WWII. They married & moved to the US, where Raymonde worked at the VA Hospital. She will be remembered for her kind selflessness, generosity & dedication to family.

She is survived by her children Marjorie Tellez (& Carl), Brian Polan, Emilie Hansen (& Anthony), & grandchildren, Jillian Holub (& Conrad), Christian Tellez, Arne & Christopher Hansen. She will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Hospital. Full obituary & memory sharing at https://memories.lifeweb360.com/raymonde-polan

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
