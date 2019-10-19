|
Rebecca (Becky) Martin Easterly, of Oviedo, Florida, passed away on October 16, 2019. Originally from Lake Wales, Florida, Rebecca was born October 30, 1939. She grew up with two sisters and four brothers and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She attended the University of Florida. Becky worked in a family business, was active at Church Alive and volunteered at the Seminole County Jail Women's Prison Ministry. Most of her time was dedicated to loving her five grandchildren, Savannah Stewart, Blake Stewart, Ben Stark, William Stewart and Sylvia Stark. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Byron and Carey Stewart and daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Sam Stark. She will be remembered for her love of family, faith and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, October 22 at the First Baptist Church of Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harbor House of Central Florida, 407-886-2244 or www.harborhousefl.com/donate
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019