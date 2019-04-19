Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Maitland
1950 Mohican Trail
Maitland, GA
December 9, 1952 - April 12, 2019Rebecca French Haynie "Becky", age 66 and resident for 23 years of Hephzibah, Georgia, entered into rest on April 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal H. Haynie, U. S. Army retired; parents, Robert and Madeleine French and brother, James French.Becky is survived by brother, Joe (Laina) French; her daughters, Madeleine (Dan) Moore, Jr of Deltona, Fl; Dawn (Michael) Parker of Springfield, MO; son, Heath H. Haynie of Hephzibah, Ga; six grandchildren; three step-grand children; three great-grand children; two nephews. She was born in Mexico, MO. She grew up in Casselberry, Fl and was a 1970 graduate from Lyman High School in Longwood, FL. She was an active volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Fl and Ga. She was active with the Homebound ministry at Fleming Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Maitland, 1950 Mohican Trail, Maitland, Fl 32751.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
