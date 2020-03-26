|
Rebecca Shell died March 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Shell, DeBary, FL. and Grandchildren, Erica, Ocala, FL. and Shane Sandlin, Vero Beach, FL., and Shannon Taylor, Coconut Creek, FL. She is survived by one brother, Kenny Blanton, Bowling Green, KY, and two sisters; Sherry Laemmle, (Mike) Lancaster, Ohio and Faith Taylor (Randy), Lockbourne, Ohio and one aunt, Margie Murray, Grove City, OH. Rebecca retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years and 8 months of service to her Country. She was employed at PEO STRI in Orlando FL, where she served as a Project Director.
Arrangements to be made at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020