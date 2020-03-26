Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Shell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Shell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Shell Notice
Rebecca Shell died March 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Shell, DeBary, FL. and Grandchildren, Erica, Ocala, FL. and Shane Sandlin, Vero Beach, FL., and Shannon Taylor, Coconut Creek, FL. She is survived by one brother, Kenny Blanton, Bowling Green, KY, and two sisters; Sherry Laemmle, (Mike) Lancaster, Ohio and Faith Taylor (Randy), Lockbourne, Ohio and one aunt, Margie Murray, Grove City, OH. Rebecca retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years and 8 months of service to her Country. She was employed at PEO STRI in Orlando FL, where she served as a Project Director.

Arrangements to be made at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -