Rebecca Vale (Becky) Sienia

Rebecca Vale (Becky) Sienia Notice
Becky Sienia, of Altamonte Springs, FL., passed away on October 16, 2019 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Becky was born in Orlando, Fl. on June 7, 1962. Becky lived in South Seminole County all her life. She attended Valencia Community College and worked at CNA insurance company for the last 15 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Sienia and is survived by her mother, Brenda Sienia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compassionate Hands & Hearts Breast Cancer Outreach. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am, Sunday, November 3, 2019
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
