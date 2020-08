Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Regina's life story with friends and family

Share Regina's life story with friends and family



Gina Ann Aspacher, 69, of Orlando, Florida passed away on August 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Harley Aspacher, and daughters, Cari Lackner and Christi Johnson. Please visit www.goodlifefuneralhome.com for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store