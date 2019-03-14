Home

Regina Catherine (Link) Musgraves

Regina Catherine (Link) Musgraves Notice
Regina Catherine (Link) Musgraves, age 59, peacefully left this earth for the arms of her Savior on March 8, 2019. Born in the Panama Canal Zone, her family moved to many duty stations before settling in Winter Park, FL. She was a member of Mt Bethel UMC and is survived by her husband of 36 years James Musgraves, daughter Brittany Maddox, son-in-law Jonathon Maddox, mother Peggy Link, brother LTC (Ret) Robert Link Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her father CW3 Robert "Smitty" Link Sr and grandparents Carl and Hortense Harlow. Regina loved fashion, her cats, the beach, discovering new places, sporting events, watching the birds on her deck and traveling on their boat with her husband. A Celebration of Life with all of her friends and family will be held at a later date in New Smyrna Beach, FL. If you would like to attend, please send an email to [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Rd, Marietta, GA 30068.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
