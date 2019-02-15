Reid Victor Rapport, 79, of Orlando, FL passed away suddenly on February 14, 2019, with his loving wife, Nancy, at his bedside. Reid was a member of the Yale University (Saybrook) Class of 1961. He also attended Wayne State University, and earned his Masters degree in Hospitality Management at Michigan State University. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Specialist E-4. A Guild-Certified Sommelier, Reid was well known in Central Florida and beyond for his enthusiastic love of wine and fine food. He was a long-standing member of the Alliance of Sommeliers and was the founder of a local single malt whisky education group. He held teaching positions at Mid-Florida Tech (n/k/a Orange Technical College) and the Disney Institute; always willing to share his vast knowledge. His career included positions with Walt Disney World, two beverage wholesalers, and a partnership in Old Vines Wine Merchants. Reid was honored to be inducted into the Orlando Sentinel's inaugural Culinary Hall of Fame. He was an active member of the Stag Club of Winter Park and the President's Club. He was a former member of the original Orlando Rugby Club. In addition to his wife, Reid is survived by his sister, Anne Vicki Paulet (Adrian), of Dunwoody, GA; cousin, John O'Malley Burns, of Washington, VA ; nieces Anne of Eureka, CA and Cori of St. Paul, MN along with their respective spouses and children. He also is survived by his brother-in-law, Thomas A. Barnette of Pompano Beach, FL and nephew, Craig T. Barnette of Jacksonville, FL along with Craig's family. Arrangements (cremation) will be handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, Orlando. A celebratory tribute will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Reid may be made to the . Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019