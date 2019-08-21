Home

Reiko Maria Kruchten

Reiko Maria Kruchten, 91 years old, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. She was born on July 28, 1928 in Nagoya, Japan.

Her husband, Cornelius "Corky" Kruchten was a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force. As a young family they lived throughout the states, Okinawa and Japan until retiring in Orlando Florida in 1972.

Reiko was an accomplished seamstress and an excellent cook. Nothing made her happier than watching her friends and family enjoying her cooking. She is preceded in death by her husband and her son, Shane. She is survived by her son, Ken; daughter in law Karen; granddaughter Alexis and grandson Matthew.

A small family memorial service will be held on September 7, 2019.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
