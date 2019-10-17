Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tri-County Cremation & Funeral Home
151 S. US Highway 17-92
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 247-3076
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lake Mary
780 Sun Drive
Lake Mary, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renate Kellner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renate Kellner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renate Kellner Notice
Renate Regina Landsmann Kellner passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Longwood, Florida at the age of 64. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Renate had a passion for animals that led her to creating her own homemade dog treats and was affectionately known as the "dog treat lady." She embraced her German roots. She enjoyed cruising, gardening, cooking and loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She is survived by her husband, Frank Kellner, daughter Karla (Matthew) Romanik, granddaughter Morgen Romanik, sister Hilde (Kenneth Dean) Becker, Aunt to Elise (Darren) Wichman, Ethan Becker (fiancé Ali Ludke) and Emma (Kyle) Umentum. Born in Nordhorn, Germany, she came to the United States with her parents, Karl and Ludmilla Landsmann and grandmother Regina Staib. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Cross Lake Mary, 780 Sun Drive, Lake Mary, FL. 32746 on October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite pet shelter in Renate's name. Arrangements entrusted to Tri-County Cremation & Funeral Home , Longwood, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renate's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now