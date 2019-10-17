|
|
Renate Regina Landsmann Kellner passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Longwood, Florida at the age of 64. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Renate had a passion for animals that led her to creating her own homemade dog treats and was affectionately known as the "dog treat lady." She embraced her German roots. She enjoyed cruising, gardening, cooking and loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She is survived by her husband, Frank Kellner, daughter Karla (Matthew) Romanik, granddaughter Morgen Romanik, sister Hilde (Kenneth Dean) Becker, Aunt to Elise (Darren) Wichman, Ethan Becker (fiancé Ali Ludke) and Emma (Kyle) Umentum. Born in Nordhorn, Germany, she came to the United States with her parents, Karl and Ludmilla Landsmann and grandmother Regina Staib. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Cross Lake Mary, 780 Sun Drive, Lake Mary, FL. 32746 on October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite pet shelter in Renate's name. Arrangements entrusted to Tri-County Cremation & Funeral Home , Longwood, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019