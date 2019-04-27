Resources More Obituaries for Rene Roy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rene Alexander Roy Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers Orlando – René A. Roy, Sr., 94, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Orlando, Fl. of heart failure. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 43 years, Betty Roy, the "red-headed love of his life". He leaves behind to celebrate his life, son René, Jr. (Celeste); daughter Paulette; grandchildren Ben, Kyle, Alex, Stephen and Nina; siblings Marcien Roy, Lucy Carey, Beatrice Bopp, many devoted neighbors and friends, and his partner of 20 years, Joyce Decker. Born in Quebec, Canada and raised in Bennington, Vermont, René (Ree-Nee to his family), was one of 9 children born to Henri and Antoinette Roy. Raised primarily by his French speaking mother, René attended school in a one room school house until the age of 16 when he quit school to help support his family. In 1941, at 17, René enlisted in the Army Air Corps, participated in the D-Day invasion of 1944 and served the American WWII effort for 4 years as a medic and ambulance driver throughout Europe. After the war, René returned home and began a lifelong course of self-education. He obtained his GED, learned refrigeration and air conditioning, and became a master electrician. For many years he served as Electrical Superintendent on large construction projects for Burlington Electric in Bristol, PA. In 1952, he married Elizabeth Barber and they began their family in Penndel, PA. where he became a proud 32nd Degree Mason, served as President of the Volunteer Fire Company and, for many years, ran the building clinic for the Lower Bucks County Soap Box Derby. After raising their children, they moved to Orlando, Fl. A true renaissance man, René was known for his ability to build and repair anything. He also wrote and published his autobiography. Most notably, he taught himself the art of stained glass. His lamps and windows are renowned for their beauty. René will be remembered for selflessness, devoted friendship, his unfailing good humor, his computer jokes and his dogged determination to live every day to its fullest. The family would like to especially thank René's many loving and caring friends for all of their support and friendship. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 10am at Baldwin Fairchild @Chapel Hill, 2420 Harrell Rd., Orlando Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices