Saint Ann's Catholic Church
26 Dogwood Trail
De Bary, FL 32713
Passed away on October 1, 2019 at the age of 98, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St Ann's Catholic Church, 26 Dogwood Trail, Debary, FL. She was interned on Friday, October 4th at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Mrs. Lorch was born in Missouri on January 30, 1921, the daughter of Clarence and Alma Croy. She is survived by her son, Jim Lorch (Jerilyn), her daughter, Patty Costello (Jack), son, John Lorch (Becky), son, Tom Lorch, daughter-in-law, Deedee Lorch, son, Paul Lorch (Chuck Trimble), daughter, Sue Turnbull (Joe), and daughter, Barb Clinton (Jim), 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lorch was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon, their son, Phillip, and granddaughter, Kristina. Her greatest joy was her ever-growing family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 1625 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Orange City, FL 32763. 386-425-7600.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
