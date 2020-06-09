Ricarda A. Cruz was born on April 3, 1931. She moved to Winter Springs, FL in 1990 to be close to her son and his family. She is survived be her son, Hermen Cruz, two grandchildren: Kelly and Taryn, and two great grandchildren: Hayley and Brayden. When her grandchildren were young, she loved watching them and seeing them grow up into beautiful individuals, and eventually starting families of their own. One of the things she was most known for was her amazing cooking. She loved to host family dinners and cook often for everyone. Later in life, she was blessed wth two amazing grandchildren who she adored. Ricarda passed away on May 30, 2020. She left an everlasting impression on her family that will never leave them. We love you Mom/Grandma Cruz!



