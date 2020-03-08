|
|
Dr. Richard A. Copeland, Altamonte Springs, passed away March 6, 2020 after a valiant fight with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Jeannette, PA, June 12, 1934 to the late Charles E. Copeland and Florence E. (Nestler) Copeland. Richard served in the US Navy as a dental officer for 30 years, attaining the rank of Captain. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Jane (Gamble), sons Richard (Karen McKenna), Craig (Elizabeth Gronke), daughter, Marla, and grandchildren Lindsey (Alex) Funke, Timothy, Oliver, and Penelope. Arrangements Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The or Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered at www.baldwin-fairchild.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020