Richard C. Mizell

Richard C. Mizell Notice
Richard Clarence Mizell passed away Monday, August 5, in Clermont, Florida at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Bernice Arrington Mizell, sons Rick (Bonnie), Maitland, Florida and Bob Mizell, Orlando Florida, daughter Janice Ritenuti (Bob), Swiftwater PA, grandson, John Mizell (Tara), grandson, Michael Ritenuti (Danielle), granddaughters, Sarah Ritenuti Sokso (Jeff), Kristin Myers Pilgrim, and Megan Myers Baptist (Robert), and 9 great grandchildren. His life of generosity and kindness will be remembered and appreciated by those whose lives he touched. Donations in memory can be made to the Lake-Sumter Central Office of Friends of Bill.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019
