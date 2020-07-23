Richard C.Stacey of Lake Mary, passed away on May 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife Caroline of 61 years and whom he missed dearly everyday. He is survived by his children Victoria, Kathleen and Susan all of Florida, their husbands, children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sister Kathleen Schnieder of Oregon, her children and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Stamford, Conn to John Stacey and Kathleen Scott. He grew up with his aunt Peggy in Queens, NY until his enlistment in the United States Air Force, a job he loved that allowed him to travel the world with his family. After his 26 years of service he retired, working again as a city planner for the city of Oviedo and a site planner for General Mills. Eventually he started his own very successful business with his wife. He was an avid reader, loved his music, boats, his dogs and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many and be forever in our hearts.



