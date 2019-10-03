|
Richard C. Wells, age 76, died peacefully at Certus Senior Living in Orange City, Florida on October 1, 2019. He died from complications due to Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's.
Richard is survived by his children, Margie Wells and Kathi Wells Macomber of Sanford, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard McLoughlin and Samantha McLoughlin and his son-in-law, Marc Macomber.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Grace United Methodist Church in Lake Mary, Florida. A reception will follow the ceremony in the Fellowship Hall. In honor of his love for the University of Florida Gators, the family encourages everyone to wear orange and blue at the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please send donations by check to the Parkinson's Association of Central Florida, PO Box 3337, Winter Park Florida 32790. PACF will also accept donations in his memory at their website, www.parkinsoncf.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019