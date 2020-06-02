Dick was born August 29, 1934 in Alabama but spent most of his youth in Chattanooga, TN. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he was on the track team and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He also holds degrees from UT Chattanooga (MBA) and UGA (PhD). He spent much of his career in information technology and once retired earned tenure as a college professor at Georgia College and State University. After 45 years of marriage to Dana Dow he was widowed. He later remarried and is survived by Marilyn Dumm Dickason Kastory of Winter Springs, FL. He is also survived by Kelley Willis, Scott, Savannah and Chance Willis of Dallas, TX. His other daughter survives him with her family in Wake Forest, NC and they are Kirsten Dunton, Dean, Dow and Redford Dunton. His sister Carla McDougle survives him in Brentwood, TN. Dick passed peacefully in Dallas, TX on June 1, 2020. He will be buried with his first wife in Clinton, SC.



