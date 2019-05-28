|
|
Richard Donald Ball, 72, went home to be with Jesus on May 22, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Richard was a generous, caring, loyal and loving man with a great sense of humor. He beamed with pride over all of his children and adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed drag car races, attending functions for his grandchildren and fostering greyhounds. Richard will be missed by all of those who loved him. He served his country in the Navy, stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.Richard is survived by wife Carol; their blended family of seven children: Joe (Yusmary) Piotrowski, Roni (Dan) Wood, Gordon (April) Ball, Michelle (Bobby) Knowles, Kimberly (Jack) Taugher, Brian Ball and Elizabeth Vazquez; as well as brother James (Beverly) Ball, sister Sharon Carl and 20 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brother Robert Ball, mother Dorothy Reed and father James E. Ball.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 28, 2019