Born New Year's Day 1952 in Orlando, Rick died of pneumonia June 13, 2019. Loving friends and family were by his side. He was 67. A lifelong Floridian, he lived in Orlando, Ramrod Key and Cape Canaveral. He loved the ocean, fishing, surfing, cooking, and playing guitar. He was a proud member of the Sandpiper Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, being sober since September 2015. He was retired from Sweetwater Medical of Melbourne. He is survived by his beloved daughter Sossity Norris (Steve) and grandchildren Oliver, Zoey and Hadley of Kansas City, MO. Son Matthew (Shelli), and granddaughter Jenna of Williamstown KY, grandson Christopher of Cocoa. Cousins are Beverly (T.A.) Moore of Crystal River, Charlotte Hayden and Denny Wagner of Orlando, and Linda (Billy) Hanstine of Deland. Celebration Of Life will be June 24th 5 to 7 pm at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 525 Minuteman Causeway, Cocoa Beach.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 18 to June 20, 2019
