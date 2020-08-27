Richard (45) was born in Orlando and loved the beauty of Florida's varied landscapes and ecosystems, wherein he enjoyed every activity, as long as it was outside and involved Mother Nature. He attended Trinity Lutheran School, graduated from Maynard Evans High School ('93), and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environment Engineering from the University of Central Florida (2005), all here in the city he loved --Orlando. Richard and Central Florida grew up together; his earliest jobs were with Red Lobster Restaurants, Rosie O'Grady's Church Street Station, Accuright Surveys of Orlando, and YSI/Xylem Inc. He ended his working career with The City Orlando--still believing in stewardship of nature-- looking after the lakes and waters in the Streets and Storm Water Division. He is survived by a loving family; parents - Lyle and Marsha Copenhaver, Jr. of Eustis, Florida; his brother Robert (Heather) Copenhaver of Gainesville, Florida; his sisters - Sarah (Chip) Critcher of Maitland, Florida, and Sondra (Lance) Dunlap of Orlando, Florida, and by three nephews and six nieces whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his grandparents - Richard and June Mikel of South Bend, Indiana. Lyle and Joyce Copenhaver of Orlando, Florida, and by his younger brother Jacob Wesley Copenhaver of Orlando, Florida. Richard was a caring person and a world traveler who enjoyed a full, adventurous life that was cut short by a brief, savage fight with cancer. He was called home to be with his Triune God in the afternoon on August 3, 2020. He passed peacefully with his sister Sarah at his side and in the care of the Angels who work at the Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs. A private remembrance of Richard will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks any donation be made to the Sheppard's Hope in Winter Garden, Florida or the American Cancer Society
.