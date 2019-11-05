Home

Richard J. Costello Jr.

Richard (Dick) Costello of Mt. Dora, FL passed away Nov. 1, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, July 6, 1928 to Richard, Sr. & Anne Costello. He was a graduate of Xavier University with an M.S. in Marine Biology from Duke University. An Army veteran, his adventurous nature took him across the US & overseas, including to his beloved Africa. Dick's main vocation was teaching science, but as a young man he also worked in zoos, and opened a bookshop after retiring. Dick was active in the teachers' union championing desegregation, and was dedicated to the environment. His passions included reptiles, jazz music, book collecting & his Irish heritage. His talents included drawing & writing. He is survived by his former wife Mary Joy; children Tim (Kim), Lucy (David) Wiehler, Betty Ann (Bob) Mathers, Brian (Maria), Cecily (Mark) Haroldson; grandsons Alex Wiehler & Zane Haroldson; sister Mary Ann Jenike and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers John & Robert. Memorials may be made to The Audubon Society.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
