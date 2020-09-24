Richard J. Kopf passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 97. He was the beloved husband of Mary, who preceded him in death after 74 years of marriage. He was the loving father of four daughters, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Richard was born in New York on March 19, 1923. He was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps in the Pacific during World War II and returned home to New York on the USS Bonhomme Richard.



He and his wife, Mary, raised their four daughters in New York where he worked for Ford Motor Company for many years. He loved to play golf, build model ships, and spend time with his grandchildren. In his later years he worked at Timacuan Golf Course, an area where he lived and befriended many. He was a wonderful man, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Richard will be buried at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.



