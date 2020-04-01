|
|
Richard (Keith) Johnson, age 65, passed away peacefully in his home on March 12, 2020. Richard was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. He had retired from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services where he worked as an Inspector for the Department of Weights and Measures. Richard loved to entertain with friends and family and taught himself how to be quite the outdoor chef. Richard also enjoyed boating around many of the nearby lakes and fishing, a sport he was quite good at. Photo included with his obituary was taken of him in Lake Okeechobee for an article regarding fishing in South Florida and was published in Florida Wildlife magazine in the August 1967 issue. Richard (Keith) is preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Johnson, and mother, Berta Simmons. He is survived by his wife, Donna Johnson, whom he met when he was 16. Richard was Donna's soulmate, best friend and love of her life. A celebration of life will be planned for a date in the near future.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020