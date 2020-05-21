Richard (Dick) Joseph Zotti, age 88, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Memory Lane Cottage, Oviedo, Florida. He was born September 25, 1931, in Summit, New Jersey to the late Carmine & Mary Zotti.



Dick married Arlene Carlson, May 7, 1955. They made their home in Plainfield, New Jersey. Dick owned and operated the Summit House bar and restaurant for many years, before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1978. He was employed at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, retiring in 1998.



His wife Arlene, and his brother Jim preceded Dick in death. Three sons, Richard (Mary) Zotti, Oviedo, Florida, Jim (Debra) Zotti, South Plainfield, New Jersey and Bob (Debbie) Zotti, Oviedo, Florida, and a brother Robert (Marilyn) Zotti, one granddaughter, six grandsons and ten great grandchildren survive him.



