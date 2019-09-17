Home

Richard Lee Adkins Sr.

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Richard L. Adkins of Altamonte Springs, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed into the hands of the Lord at the age of 82.

Richard was born on January 31, 1937 in Morehouse, MO. He grew up in Mississippi and in Apopka, FL. After his graduation from Apopka High School in 1954, he served our country in the U.S. Air Force. On June 17, 1961, he married Nancy Waters. He graduated Florida Southern College and attended Rollins College while building a 36-year career at Lockheed Martin in Orlando. He loved boating, fishing, golf, coaching soccer, relaxing by the pool, and he had a passion for quality and detail that he used throughout his life to help others. He enjoyed several years as a principal engineer in the landscape lighting industry designing with his daughter.

Richard is survived by his wife Nancy, his two children, Lisa and Richard, and two grandchildren, Caroline and Andrew who called him "Papa". He was so loved by his family.

He will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ACPMP Research foundation at https://acpmp.org
