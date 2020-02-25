Home

Collison Family Funeral Home
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 260-5400
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collison Family Funeral Home
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Collison Family Funeral Home
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
5300 Old Howell Branch Road
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Richard M. Wangenheim


1934 - 2020
Richard M. Wangenheim Notice
Colonel Richard M. Wangenheim, U.S. Army (Ret.) went to be with our Lord on February 24, 2020. Known to his friends and family as Dick, he was a resident of the Mayflower in Winter Park. Dick was born in Flushing, New York on August 11, 1934, the son of Helen (Coates) and Mike Wangenheim. Dick married the love of his life, Louise in 1955 and together they raised Richard Jr., Lisa and Kurt (Kathleen). Dick also is survived by grandchildren Erik (Kylie), Brian (Meg), Kevin, Emily (Cody Hall), Angela Mix, Evan and Dean; and great-granddaughters Mirra and Mae.

Vigil will be Thursday, February 27 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with Vigil service at 7:00pm at Collison Funeral Home, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 28 at 10:00am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5300 Old Howell Branch Road, Winter Park. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
