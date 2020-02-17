|
Richard Roland "Dick" Andrews, husband, father, family patriarch, dentist, pilot, instructor, golfer, handyman, confidant and mentor to so many passed from this earth on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Orlando, and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise "Punkie" Dettmer in 1953. After dental school he and "Punkie" moved to Titusville, where he started a dental practice and retired 47 years later. They raised four boys and their extended families and called Titusville home for 61 years. In recent years his health was failing and though his passing was a surprise God's sovereign grace prevailed in his life and in his passing. He is and will be terribly missed by all of us. We celebrate a life well-lived and count ourselves fortunate and blessed to have been loved by him. His life was centered on three fundamental principles: First, love your wife and treat her with reverence. He was married to our Mom for 66 years. She was his constant, consistent support and greatest treasure. Second, cherish and support your family. He loved and cared for each of his four sons, four daughters-in-law (whom he loved as his own), 15 grandchildren (who each thought they were Poppie's favorite), 9 spouses of those grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren (with one on the way). He treasured holidays and regular family gathering. A yearly week of reunion -- Andrews Family Vacation – was his favorite. Third, love and serve your Lord. He was a follower of Jesus Christ in word and in deed. He was an Elder in his church, both at Park Avenue Baptist and for the last thirty years at Christ Community Church. He didn't just quote verses he lived those verses out in his life. Service was more important than message. Countless people have relayed stories of his impact on their lives since his passing. He was a kind and generous husband, father and man. He deeply cared about the people around him. In recent years, although his health was compromised, he never complained. He cherished every day even under his crumbling outward circumstances. We celebrate a life well-lived, not in what he got out of the living, but in what he gave to others. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise "Punkie" Andrews of Titusville; his four sons: Rick Jr. (Debbie) and Dr. John (Malinda) of Titusville, and Steve (Julee) and Ben (Kristy) of Tallahassee; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his older brothers Ralph "Mac" Andrews of Statesboro, Georgia and John M. Andrews of Apopka. He is survived by his younger sister Luana Williams of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Visitation is set for 12:00 noon Saturday, February 22 at Christ Community Church in Titusville with a Celebration of Life at 2:00, followed by a graveside service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020