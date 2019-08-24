|
|
Orlando native and prominent business leader Richard Rockwell Swann, 79, died on August 21, 2019. Born on May 7, 1940 to Maesther Mears Swann and Pervie Price Swann, Richard Swann practiced law for over 56 years in Orlando. After graduating from Boone High School in 1957, Swann earned both his undergraduate degree in history in 1961 and his law degree in 1963 from Duke University before returning to Central Florida to join his father's law practice and began building his distinguished career in law, real estate development, banking, and politics. He was a longtime leader in both the Florida and National Democratic parties. Swann was one Jimmy Carter's earliest supporters and served as his Florida Finance Chairman in the 1976 and 1980 presidential campaigns.
In addition to growing the law firm, Swann was a visionary businessman who started a local bank, title insurance company, life insurance company and numerous development companies that enabled Central Florida to transition from a medium sized agricultural community to the globally recognized region it is today. In the early 70s, Swann quietly met with Universal Studios' executives to investigate the possibility of locating in Central Florida. Swann assembled the acreage that ultimately became today's theme park and continued to represent Universal Studios Florida for decades thereafter. Able to see Central Florida's potential fifty years into the future, Swann established the building blocks necessary to realize that potential.
President Jimmy Carter appointed Swann to the Overseas Private Investment Corporation from 1977-1982 and the Overseas Investment Reinsurance Group from 1978-1982. Previously, Swann served on the Orange County Expressway Authority from 1973-1975 and was appointed by Florida Governor Bob Graham to serve as a Director on the Florida High Speed Rail Commission from 1984 to 1988.
Additionally, Swann served on Duke University's Board of Visitors for the Terry Sanford School of Public Policy and was Director of Florida Next Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Doris Orr, whom he married in 1962.
He is survived by his four children Dorothy (Terry)McAuliffe, Christian (Robin) Swann, Campbell Swann, and Happy (Greg Gordon)Swann; grandchildren Doris, Jack, Mary, Sally, Peter, Rock, Mattie Sue, Sarah Campbell, Caroline, Charlie, Collier, and Sophie; and his sisters Suzanne (Reid) Moon and Mary Jo (Dick) Neely;
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, August 27, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Casa Feliz, 656 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789. Funeral services will be at The First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson Street, on Wednesday August 28, at 11:00 am, where he was a member and served in many leadership roles throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307, www.cartercenter.org or The Florida Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 6870, Tallahassee, FL 32314, https://www.fwfonline.org/donate/Donation
You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019