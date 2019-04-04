|
Funeral Services for Richardeen Jones "RICKI" age 83 formerly of Jacksonville, FL; who passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held on Sunday, April 7 , 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olive S D A Church 3350 Clarcona Road, Apopka, FL. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Apopka, FL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Zanders Memorial Chapel 232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd, Apopka, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. www. zanders funeralhome.com "A Zanders Service"(407) 886-3388 * (407) 886-5656 (Fax)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019