Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richardeen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richardeen Jones

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richardeen Jones Notice
Funeral Services for Richardeen Jones "RICKI" age 83 formerly of Jacksonville, FL; who passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held on Sunday, April 7 , 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olive S D A Church 3350 Clarcona Road, Apopka, FL. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Apopka, FL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Zanders Memorial Chapel 232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd, Apopka, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. www. zanders funeralhome.com "A Zanders Service"(407) 886-3388 * (407) 886-5656 (Fax)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.