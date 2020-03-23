|
|
Rick D. Hanson age 57 of Deltona, Florida formerly Fremont, Nebraska. Hill-Rom employee in Omaha and Florida. Survived by sister, Tammy; brother, Rob; nieces, Lacey and Caitlyn, nephew, Dustin. Preceded in death by parents, Jack Hanson and Marilyn Sokolovsky. Celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 402-721-4490.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020