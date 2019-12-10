Orlando Sentinel Notices
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1654 N Semoran Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 851-1983
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1654 N Semoran Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Rita Moore (Cairns) on December 9th, peacefully in Orlando Florida. Rita aged 83 is survived by her 2 loving children Duncan Moore of Seattle, and Christine Clarson of Orlando. Rita was the fun-loving Grandma to Fiona and Cameron.

Celebration of Life to be held on Dec 14th, at 2:00pm, at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1654 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, Fl 32807.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association, PO Box 75685, Seattle, Wa 98175.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
