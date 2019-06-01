Mrs. Rita Theresa Paley of Zellwood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.Rita was born to parents Alfred and Florida Bazin on December 12, 1931 in Milbury, Massachusetts. She grew up as the eldest of three children. Rita is survived by her brothers Roland Bazin and Armand Bazin. Rita had three children, Paul Hendrickson, Robert Hendrickson (deceased) and Lisa Raboud. In addition, Rita is survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Rita married the love of her life and best friend, Donald A. Paley on March 17, 1980.There will be a mass held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mount Dora, FL on June 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a small reception at the church.In lieu of flowers the family has requested a donation be made to in her honor. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019