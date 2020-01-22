|
|
Robbie Lee Scruggs, 98, transitioned Mon. Jan. 13 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Jan. 25 at Mt. Moriah MB Church in Winter Park with burial in Pineywood Cemetery in Orlando. Visitation will be from 10am until the hour of service Saturday at the church. To cherish her memory is her devoted and beloved daughter of 58 years: Dr. Alice Marie Scruggs of Tallahassee, FL; niece: Elouise Hails (Bernard) of Winter Park, FL; and a host of other relatives, and friends. JaRod D. Anderson, LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Scruggs family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020